A suspected gas explosion in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk early Monday morning ripped through an apartment building, killing at least three people and burying dozens after a partial collapse of the structure.

Russian news agency TASS reports that six people have been pulled out of the rubble, of which three died, and that 79 were missing. According to the RIA News Agency, 110 people lived in the building. Rescue efforts are underway.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova to Magnitogorsk.

