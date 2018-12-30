Aquaman Swims Into Weekend Box Office Win. Mary Poppins Returns Comes in Second

(LOS ANGELES) — “Aquaman” is still leading the pack at the box office, but other films like “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Mule” are enjoying post-Christmas bumps too.

Warner Bros. on Sunday says “Aquaman” has added an estimated $51.6 million in North American ticket sales over the weekend to take first place again. Down just 24 percent from its domestic debut, the DC Comics pic has grossed nearly $748.8 million worldwide.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Up 19 percent, “Mary Poppins Returns” took second place with $28 million, while “Bumblebee” settled in third with $20.5 million.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” got fourth with $18.3 million. And “The Mule,” up 24 percent, took fifth with $11.8 million.

The Dick Cheney movie “Vice” grossed $7.8 million from the weekend and $17.7 million since its Christmas opening.

Contact us at editors@time.com.