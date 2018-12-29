The Royals Just Shared Their Favorite Moments of 2018

The British royal family just shared their favorite moments of 2018 in a touching video.

The video heavily features Prince Harry and his new wife, Meghan Markle, the newly titled the Duchess of Sussex, as well as Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles also appear in the video.

The year includes many memorable moments for the royal family for 2018 – including the birth in April of Prince William’s third child – Prince Louis – and the May royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex announced her pregnancy in October.

“Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 — thank you to everyone who made this year so special. See you in 2019!” the Kensington Palace said.

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@timeinc.com.