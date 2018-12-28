Angelina Jolie Isn't Ruling Out a Move to Politics: I 'Can Take a Lot on the Chin'
US actress and the UN refugee agency UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint press conference ahead of their meeting in Brussels, Belgium on Jan. 31, 2018.
Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:24 PM EST

(LONDON) — Angelina Jolie has not ruled out a move into politics — and has joked that she might be tough enough to take the rough and tumble that comes with it.

The American actress and U.N. envoy told BBC radio she “can take a lot on the chin” — a possible reference to her bitter divorce from Brad Pitt.

When asked if she is moving in the direction of politics, the 43-year-old Oscar winner said, “I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.”

Jolie is a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency. She used her slot as a “guest editor” on the BBC to highlight refugee issues in the Middle East.

She also included Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege on the show.

