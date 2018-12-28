A Vermont Town Is Trying to Make the World's Largest S'more
Hershey's chocolate bars are shown on July 16, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:04 AM EST

MIDDLESEX, Vt. — One Vermont community is celebrating the holidays and the winter solstice with a massive bonfire and what they hope will be the world’s largest s’more.

The Winter S’morestice takes place Saturday at Camp Meade in Middlesex and includes fire artists and dancers, music, food, beer and wine and, of course, a sampling of the giant s’more.

The local Red Hen Bakery will make the 4-by-8-foot (1.2-by-2.4-meter) concoction, baking its own enormous cracker, whipping up marshmallow and using chocolate from a neighboring business.

The giant dessert will then be chopped up and shared with attendees. Organizers said they were too late in pursuing a Guinness World Record but may try next year.

“This is going to be a feat of baking engineering,” said bakery co-owner Randy George.

The project comes at the bakery’s busiest time. “We will be making the world’s largest s’more when we’re also making more bread than we’ve ever made before,” he said.

Organizers have also made a massive bush-like structure out of evergreen branches that will be set on fire. Before the fire, people can walk through the small maze inside it.

