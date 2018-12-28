Woodstock Site to Mark 50th Anniversary by Holding a 3-Day Music Festival
The artist Superfly performs in place of Janis Joplin with Big Brother and the Holding Company during the concert marking the 40th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival Aug. 15, 2009 in Bethel, New York. In 2019 the historic site will host the 50th anniversary by holding a 3-day music festival.
Mario Tama—Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:30 AM EST

(BETHEL, N.Y.) — A three-day music festival will be held in August 2019 at the original Woodstock concert site to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic event.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site, announced Thursday that it will host the golden anniversary event Aug. 16-18.

The center says performers will include “prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades.” The venue says talks by “leading futurists and retro-tech experts” will also be featured.

Beth Woods says the names of performers and speakers will be announced soon.

The Woodstock Music and Arts Fair held Aug. 15-17, 1969 drew more than 400,000 people to Max Yasgur’s farm in the Sullivan County town of Bethel, 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE