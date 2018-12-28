Mother Sentenced to 10 Years for Accidental Shooting of 5-Year-Old Son

By Associated Press
9:13 AM EST

(HARTVILLE, Mo.) — A Missouri woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the accidental shooting of her five-year-old son after he and his seven and three-year-old siblings were left home alone with two loaded guns out in the open.

Bobbie Jo Scott, of Hartville, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting of Timothy Deatherage.

Prosecutors say Scott and her boyfriend, Cory Gass, asked a neighbor to check on Timothy and his siblings in July while they went to pick up a paycheck.

The children were left alone with a loaded 12-guage shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle.

Wright Co. Sheriff Glenn Adler says the seven-year-old was handling the shotgun when it went off.

Gass is set to appear in court Jan. 25.

