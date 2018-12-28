The Syrian Military Has Moved in on Manbij Amid Turkey's Threat to Attack Kurds
This photo released on the Facebook page of the Military Council of Manbij City, shows U.S. troops based around the Syrian town of Manbij speaking with residents in northern Syria on Dec. 23, 2018.
The Military Council of Manbij City—AP
By Associated Press
Updated: December 28, 2018 4:51 AM ET

(BEIRUT) — Syria’s military says it has entered the flash-point Kurdish-held town of Manbij, where Turkey has threatened offensive.

The announcement Friday came shortly after the main Syrian Kurdish militia invited the government to seize control of Manbij to prevent an attack. The development signals the two sides have agreed to the new arrangement. It’s not clear what happens to the U.S. troops who patrolled the town and tense front line between Manbij and adjacent towns where Turkey-backed fighters were based.

Turkey, which views the Kurdish militia as a terrorist group, had threatened a military operation against Manbij.

The threats triggered the U.S. announcement it would withdraw troops from Syria.

The Syrian military said it was responding to calls from residents of Manbij and promised safety for all living there.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE