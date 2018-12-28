House Democrats Want Evidence Related to the Deaths of Migrant Kids at the Border Preserved
A boy carries a picture of Jakelin Caal, who died after being taken into custody by US border patrol agents, as her coffin is taken from Raxruha to the cemetery in San Antonio Secortez, Guatemala on Dec. 25, 2018.
Johan Ordoneza—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:34 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Top House Democrats, preparing to take control of key committees early next year, have called for the preservation of all evidence related to the two child deaths in Customs and Border Protection custody.

An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died Monday at a New Mexico hospital after suffering coughing, vomiting and fever, authorities said. It was the second such death this month.

The incoming committee chairs said in a statement that “our Committees in the House of Representatives will hold hearings and conduct oversight of the two deaths that occurred earlier this month, as well as the conditions under which thousands of children are being held …”

They said the evidence includes “medical records, logs of health and welfare checks, and surveillance videos” at the holding facilities and processing centers.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE