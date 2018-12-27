See Billie Lourd Emotionally Honor Mom Carrie Fisher on the Two-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher by singing in her honor on the two-year anniversary of her death.

The American Horror Story actress, 26, took to Instagram Thursday to share a video post about her mother, in which she plays the piano and sings the Jackson Browne-penned “These Days,” which Lourd noted was one of Fisher’s favorite songs.

In the caption of the post, Lourd shared that the piano she is playing on was given to Fisher by her father — the late actor and singer Eddie Fisher. She also explained why she chose to honor her mom — whom she called “Momby” — in song.

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” Lourd wrote. “So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing.”

Lourd ended her post by imparting a piece of wisdom that Fisher had shared with her.

“As the song says, we must ‘keep on moving,’” she wrote. “I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile. I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving.’ As my Momby once said, ‘take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you.”

See Lourd’s full post below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.