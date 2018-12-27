Instagram Accidentally Changed Everyone's App and People Absolutely Hated It

In the midst of the post-holiday glow, Instagram on Thursday introduced what at first appeared to be an update that required users to swipe side-to-side through their feed as opposed to scrolling up and down. And, as might be expected with any major change to a social media platform, the Internet did not take kindly to the update and sounded off accordingly and with much outrage.

The Instagram update didn’t affect everyone. But users who received it found that they needed to horizontally swipe through the posts on their feed, and also discovered that they could “tap” through the posts, much like one would while going through Instagram Stories.

According to a tweet from Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the social media company debuted the changes early on Thursday morning as a part of what was meant to be a “small test” of the new features — but the test was accidentally sent out more widely than anticipated.

While the update has been rolled back (those who are still experiencing it are advised to restart their apps), it hasn’t stopped the Internet from letting Instagram exactly how they feel about the potential changes, which may or may not arrive in a future update.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Some Internet users have found the bright side to the Instagram update debacle, however.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.