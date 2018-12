Somebody Took a New York City Bus for an 8-Hour Joyride Then Returned it, Undetected

(NEW YORK) — Authorities say a joyrider sneaked off with an empty New York City bus and took it on an hourslong adventure from the Bronx to Queens and back.

Police said Wednesday they’re searching for a suspect in Sunday’s brazen heist, which was starting to gain attention after the Christmas holiday.

Police said the bus was stolen around 7:40 p.m. Sunday near the Crossings Mall in the Bronx.

GPS data shows it went to Queens before it was found a few blocks from where it was originally parked around 4 a.m. Monday, more than eight hours later.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Police say the public agency that operates city transit didn’t report the bus stolen until after it was already found.

The agency, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, declined to comment, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Contact us at editors@time.com.