Coast Guard Searching for Crewmember Who Fell Off Cruise Ship on Christmas Day
World's largest passenger ship "Harmony of the Seas" anchors at the Rotterdam Harbor in Rotterdam, Netherlands on May 24, 2016.
Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:24 PM EST

(MIAMI) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a crewmember who went overboard from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Harmony of the Seas some 267 miles (429 kilometers) off Puerto Rico.

The agency said in a news release sent from Miami on Wednesday that 20-year-old Arron Hough of the United Kingdom went overboard on Christmas Day.

A HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Clearwater and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute are searching for Hough. The cruise ship was off Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The ship sails from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE