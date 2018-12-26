This Mashup of 2018 Movie Trailers Is A Trip Down Memory Lane

As the year winds down and award season is about to kick off, film editor Louis Plamondon has given movie buffs an easy way to look back at the flicks released in 2018.

The annual mash-up is quite the undertaking as Plamondon manages to squeeze an entire year of movie trailers into a few minutes, all paired with a soundtrack that could double as a Spotify playlist. (This year’s is no exception with songs from Depeche Mode, Christophe and Sigur Rós providing the score.) He then posts the movie-trailer mash-up to his YouTube channel, Sleepy Skunk.

This year’s mashup includes not only big Hollywood productions like Crazy Rich Asians, Deadpool 2, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but also indie releases like If Beale Street Could Talk, The Favourite, and First Reformed, Netflix films (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), and Netflix films that double as indie releases (that’s you, Roma). For see the full list of movies in order of their appearance, Plamondon helpfully keeps track of it all here.

It’s a fun way to spend just over six minutes looking back at the movies you loved and hated, and perhaps giving you a few ideas for an upcoming movie marathon.

