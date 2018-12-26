Prep School Grad Begins Jail Time for Sex Assault After Judge Refused to Shorten Sentence
Former St. Paul's School student Owen Labrie raises his hand as he is sworn-in prior to testifying in his trial at Merrimack Superior Court in Concord, N.H. on Aug. 26, 2015. Labrie is charged with raping a 15-year-old freshman as part of Senior Salute, in which seniors try to romance and have intercourse with underclassmen before leaving the prestigious school in Concord.
Charles Krupa—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
10:23 AM EST

(CONCORD, N.H.) — A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate has begun serving the remaining 10 months of his jail sentence.

Twenty-three-year-old Owen Labrie reported to the Merrimack County jail on Wednesday morning, a little over a week after a judge refused to shorten his sentence.

Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was convicted in 2015 of assaulting a freshman the previous year as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School in Concord. He also was convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Labrie had been free pending appeals, other than the two months he served for curfew violations in 2016.

