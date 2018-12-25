These Are America's Favorite Christmas Movies – and Yes, 'Die Hard' Makes the List

A new poll reveals that America’s favorite Christmas movie is It’s a Wonderful Life, barely edging out holiday classics A Christmas Story and Home Alone.

The poll, conducted by Axios and SurveyMonkey, found that the 1946 classic, starring James Stewart is the most popular film among the 35-year and older crowd, garnering 14% of overall votes, while 1990’s Christmas comedy Home Alone (11%) ranks higher with teenagers and young adults.

The poll also found that Christmas films like How the Grinch Stole Christmas (10% overall) and Elf (9%) ranked higher with teenagers and Millenials, while older films like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (11%) were more popular with Baby Boomers and Gen-Xer’s.

Rounding off the top ten were Miracle on 34th Street (7%), A Charlie Brown Christmas (7%), action film Die Hard (5%) and Love Actually (3%).

The results were from an online SurveyMonkey poll of 6,075 adults and more than 800 teens.

