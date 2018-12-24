Instagram sleuths think Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finally gotten hitched.

A friend of the couple posted a series of photos and videos on his Instagram story that appear to be scenes from the couple’s wedding at Cyrus’s Tennessee home.

In a video, a tux-wearing Hemsworth takes a shot with his brothers, while balloons that say “Mr.” and “Mrs.” float in the background. In another image, Hemsworth and Cyrus, who is wearing a white dress, appear to be poised to slice a cake together with a knife.

Cyrus’ sister, Noah Cyrus, also apparently took a selfie at the party, posing in front of the tell-tale “Mr.” and “Mrs.” balloons.

The couple’s on-and-off romance reportedly began when they were filming the 2010 drama The Last Song. The pair got engaged in 2012, broke up in 2013, and reconnected in 2015, People reported.

Cyrus told Elle in 2017 that the couple had broken off their engagement because they had grown apart.

“I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.'” Cyrus said. “We had to re-fall for each other.”

The wedding would be a positive end to a difficult year for the couple. In November, Hemsworth announced on Instagram that his Malibu home had been destroyed in the fire and posted an image of the destroyed house. On top of the rubble was a charred sculpture reading, “Love.”

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” Hemsworth wrote. The couple later donated $500,000 to the Malibu recovery effort, according to E News.

While fans are hoping that the news is true, the marriage has yet to be confirmed by the couple.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.