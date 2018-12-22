'Star Wars' Actor John Boyega 'Arrested' by Stormtroopers at Disneyland Paris

Star Wars actor John Boyega ran into some trouble with stormtroopers at Disneyland Paris on Saturday.

The actor, best known for portraying fan-favorite Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, posted multiple videos on his Instagram account of being taken into custody by the Empire’s henchmen.

In the films, Boyega’s Finn decides to leave his life as a stormtrooper behind and join the rebellion to battle the First Order.

The clips, posted to his 1.6 million followers, shows Boyega laughing as he is playfully jostled by the costumed employees.

“They’re arresting me right now at Disney,” he jokes. “I get arrested? Damn!”

“The fugitive is in custody,” one of the trooper says as Boyega laughs.

