Man Hospitalized After Climbing the National Christmas Tree Near the White House
The National Christmas Tree is lit during a ceremony held by the National Park Service at the Ellipse near the White House on Nov. 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:01 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — A man who climbed the National Christmas Tree near the White House Friday evening has been taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation, local media report.

NBC4 TV in Washington says U.S. Park Police believed the man, who has not been identified, was in emotional distress and negotiated with him to climb down.

The tree is on the Ellipse just south of the White House.

NBC4 says some Christmas lights were damaged in the incident.

WJLA-TV reports that the tree’s lights have been turned off and will remain dark for the rest of the night.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE