Andy Cohen Announces He's Becoming a Dad Via Surrogate

Bravo host Andy Cohen wears many hats, but he’ll be donning a new one in the coming months when he becomes a father for the first time.

The popular Watch What Happens Live host announced on the show Thursday night that he is expecting his first child in six weeks via surrogate.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks’ time, I am going to become a father, thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he said. “Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it’s taken most me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

Cohen’s announcement was met with plenty of support from viewers and fans, including many of his celebrity friends and of course, housewives across all franchises.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.