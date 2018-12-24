Burger lovers who swung by the In-N-Out outpost in Fontana, Calif., weren’t at McDonald’s, but they still managed to get a very happy meal.

On Friday, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks was at it again, this time with his actress/singer wife Rita Wilson in tow, surprising customers at the fast food chain with acts of kindness. Not only did customers get the ultimate celebrity sighting, but as seen in a Facebook video posted by fan Renee Chavez, Hanks walked up to the drive-thru window and bought lunch for several customers waiting in line.

After the kind gesture, the couple proceeded inside the restaurant for their own lunch and the actor took the time to pose for photos with fans.

Another lucky customer posted a photo of Instagram showing Hanks and Wilson eating their burgers, the actor chatting with an employee at the counter and taking a selfie with a customer.

The celebrity visit was even big news for the City of Fontana, which posted a welcoming message on the town’s Facebook page: “Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson made a surprise stop in Fontana on Friday,” read the message. “Welcome to Fontana @tomhanks! Please visit us again.”

When he’s not starring in films, Hanks has made a habit of surprising fans, like appearing on The Today Show to cheer on a wounded veteran, sending a Reddit fan a selfie and appearing in a Carly Rae Jepsen music video.

