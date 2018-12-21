(BELGRADE, Serbia) — A train has slammed into a bus in southern Serbia killing three people and injuring 22.

Serbian police say that the collision took place around 0630GMT (1:30 a.m. EST) Friday near the city of Nis. The statement says that the injured have been transferred to a nearby hospital.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Doctors say six of the injured have been seriously hurt.

The Serbian state TV says that the bus was carrying local children to school. A video from the scene shows that the bus was practically cut in half from the impact while the train partly slid off the tracks.

Contact us at editors@time.com.