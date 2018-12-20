While festive cookies are often a source of joy, this holiday season, a batch of broken Hershey’s Kisses are dampening the merry spirit.

A vocal Facebook group called The Wedding Cookie Table Community pointed out that many of the Kisses this year had broken or flat tips in their personal expeirence, which has negatively influenced the aesthetics of their baking efforts.

After much social media uproar, The Hershey Company’s director of corporate communications, Jeff Beckman issued the following written statement to the Lebanon Daily News: “The Wedding Cookie Table Community Facebook group brought this to our attention,” Beckman wrote. “We appreciate their love of the brand and taking the time to bring the appearance of our iconic Hershey’s Kisses to our attention. We are looking at the issue now. We understand that bakers’ expectations are high for an iconic brand that is more than 100 years old because they are proud of their desserts. Our Hershey’s Kisses brand team reached out directly to the Wedding Cookie Table Community over the weekend to donate a number of our iconic baking items as a thank you for their love of the Hershey’s brand and our Kisses and to heartwarm their holidays.”

There was no report on what caused the broken tips yet as of Thursday.

Hershey did not respond to TIME’s request for comment on this story.

