Congo Delays Its Presidential Election After Fire Destroys Voting Machines

(KINSHASA, Congo) — Congo’s electoral commission has delayed the country’s long-awaited presidential election until Dec. 30, citing problems caused by a recent fire that destroyed 80 percent of the voting machines in the capital.

The vote had been scheduled for Sunday. This is the latest of several delays in the election originally scheduled for late 2016, amid opposition concerns that President Joseph Kabila was finding ways to stay in power.

Corneille Nangaa, head of the electoral commission, said officials have found enough voting machines for Kinshasa but had to get 5 million new ballots printed.

Nangaa called on the country of some 40 million voters for calm.

