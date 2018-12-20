With an estimated net worth of nearly $1 billion, Kylie Jenner has not only secured a spot on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Wealthiest Celebrities for the first time, but tied Jay Z at No. 5 in the ranking.

Jenner is on track to dethrone Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire ever thanks to the success of her Kylie Cosmetics makeup company, which is owned solely by Jenner herself and marketed primarily through her personal Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter accounts.

Jay Z, on the other hand, makes his money primarily from his albums and tours — including the 2018 “On the Run II” tour that he co-headlined with wife Beyoncé — as well as a variety of business contracts and real estate purchases.

“America’s 10 wealthiest celebrities hold a combined fortune of $18.7 billion, more than the GDP of Iceland,” Forbes reports. “Forbes‘ third annual ranking of the net worths of the famous boasted the biggest cumulative figure since we began tallying totals, up 4% from 2017’s $18 billion.”

See the full list below.

1. George Lucas

Net worth: $5.4 billion

2. Steven Spielberg

$3.7 billion

3. Oprah Winfrey

$2.8 billion

4. Michael Jordan

$1.7 billion

5. (tie) Kylie Jenner

$900 million

5. (tie) Jay-Z

$900 million

7. David Copperfield

$875 million

8. Diddy

$825 million

9. (tie) Tiger Woods

$800 million

9. (tie) James Patterson

$800 million

