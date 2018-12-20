Denmark's Prime Minister Called the Tourist Killings in Morocco an 'Act of Terror'

By Associated Press
4:04 AM EST

(COPENHAGEN, Denmark) — Denmark’s prime minister says the killings of two Scandinavian tourists in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains can be considered “politically motivated and thus an act of terror.”

Lars Loekke Rasmussen said Thursday that “there are still dark forces that want to fight our values” and “we must not give in.”

He also confirmed the victims’ identities as Louisa Vesterager Jespersen of Denmark, and Maren Ueland from Norway.

One person was arrested Tuesday and a Moroccan prosecutor said the suspect has affiliations to a terrorist group, without naming it. Three other suspects are still on the run.

The killing has shocked Morocco, a popular tourist destination where attacks on foreigners are extremely rare. The women’s bodies were found Monday in the Atlas Mountains, an area prized by hikers.

