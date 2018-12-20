Rapper Juelz Santana Was Sentenced to Prison for Trying to Bring a Loaded Gun Onto a Plane
Juelz Santana arrives at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors in New York on Oct. 2, 2008.
Jason DeCro—AP
By Associated Press
11:32 PM EST

(NEWARK, N.J.) — Rapper Juelz Santana has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for trying to get a loaded gun onto a plane at a New York-area airport.

Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, was sentenced Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey, to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.

He was arrested in March after security at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and nonprescription oxycodone pills in his carry-on.

Santana left the area and the bags behind, but he turned himself in three days later.

The 36-year-old will not immediately go to prison after having reached an agreement to perform on Long Island.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE