Winter is coming and the holiday season is in full swing. While Game of Thrones super fans will still have to wait until April 2019 for the eighth and final season of the epic HBO series, you can help alleviate the pain of waiting for new episodes by gifting them some of the finest GoT swag this holiday season. From a drinking vessel that would bring to a smile to the face of even a cynic like Tyrion to “dragon’s eggs” beauty products fit for Daenerys, the Mother of Dragons, ahead of the eighth season of Game of Thrones, here are eight gifts perfect for a super fan.

White Walker by Johnnie Walker, $48 at ReserveBar: Drink like you’re the Night King with an army of undead at your beck and call with this limited-edition Scotch Whiskey made in honor of the eighth and finals season of Game of Thrones.

Courtesy Johnnie Walker/ReserveBar

RENS sheepskin rug, $29.99 at Ikea: Costume designers revealed that they keep residents of the North cozy in their chilly climates by fashioning outerwear made from none other than Ikea rugs, one of them being this wooly RENS sheepskin one.

Courtesy of Ikea

Dinner is Coming cutting board, $29.99 at Amazon: Let them know that dinner is imminent with a cutting board so handsome that it can double as a cheese board.

Courtesy of Amazon

“I Drink and I Know Things” 10 oz rocks glass, $15.99 at Amazon: Toast like everyone’s favorite cynical lush, Tyrion with this embossed tumbler, perfect for enjoying some White Walker scotch whiskey.

Courtesy of Amazon

Risk: Game of Thrones, $74.95 at Barnes & Noble: Seize the Iron Throne and control of the Seven Kingdoms with this Westeros-themed take on the classic total conquest game.

Courtesy of Barnes & Noble

Hodor door stop, $16.99 at Etsy: For your friend with a darker sense of humor, consider this cheeky homage to one of Game of Thrones most endearing characters and how he got his name.

Courtesy of Audaya/Etsy

George R. R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones leather-clothed boxed set, $52.57 at Barnes & Noble: While the best gift for many Game of Thrones fans would be Martin’s long-anticipated The Winds of Winter, this beautifully bound boxed set of the books so far is a perfect way to catch up ahead of the novel’s release (whenever that may be.)

Courtesy of Barnes & Noble

Dragon’s Eggs boxed soap set, $29.99 at Etsy: Take a bath like the Mother of Dragons with this grandiose dragon eggs soap set.

Courtesy of Amethyst Soap/Etsy

