New 'Aladdin' Photos Have Fans Unexpectedly Swooning Over Jafar
Rebecca Sapp—Getty Images for Netflix
By Cady Lang
December 19, 2018

Disney debuted a first look at the cast for their new live-action version of Aladdin on Wednesday and if the Internet is any indication, it appears that Jafar may already be an early fan favorite of this film.

Jafar, the Grand Vizier, is being played by the Tunisian-Dutch actor Marwan Kenzari, who previously appeared in Murder on the Orient Express and The Mummy. After the pictures were released, the Internet and social media wasted no time in sharing their great appreciation for Kenzari’s looks, with some even going so far as to say that they would be rooting for his character Jafar in the film.

One Twitter user supported Jasmine pursuing a relationship with Jafar as opposed to Aladdin.

It was a sentiment shared by many others.

While others simply used this as an opportunity to show their allegiance to hot villain Jafar.

Aladdin who?

 

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE