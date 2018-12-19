Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This Week on The Breakdown, for the final episode of the series: TIME looks at Trump’s second year in office, Fortune examines why big tech is moving out of Silicon Valley, MONEY shares how to prep your retirement savings, and Sports Illustrated Senior Editor, Albert Breer, discusses who’s in the running in this year’s race to the Super Bowl.

Contact us at editors@time.com.