Winter is coming and so is the imminent return of the Game of Thrones final season, much to the glee of its many faithful fans, including rapper T-Pain, who’s known for his avid live-tweets of the episodes.

While HBO is keeping new episodes of season 8 under wraps, they tapped T-Pain and three other famous super fans (Jimmy Kimmel, Kristin Chenoweth, and Aaron Rodgers) to prepare for the coming of the new season by binge-watching past seasons and live-tweeting the process.

In a video posted by official Game of Thrones accounts on social media, T-Pain, Kimmel, Chenoweth, and Rodgers all take turns sitting on the Iron Throne and using props from the different characters and houses, from a cloak fit for the king of the North to a Dothraki arakh. All four of these famous fans encourage fellow Game of Thrones viewers to “binge for the throne” and to live-tweet with them using the hashtag, #FortheThrone.

Watch the full video below.

