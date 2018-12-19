Carnival Says Special-Needs Passenger Lost on Cruise Ship in Mexico Remains Missing

(MOBILE, Ala.) — Searches have failed to turn up a man who went missing Sunday aboard a cruise ship traveling to the western Caribbean from Mobile, Alabama.

A statement from the Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line says crew members aboard the Carnival Fantasy have conducted shipwide searches and made onboard announcements. The Mexican Navy helped with a canine search while the ship was in the port of Progreso.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

But news outlets report the company says it’s still trying to locate a passenger it identifies as a 22-year-old man who was last seen when he ran out of his cabin.

A statement says the man has special needs and was traveling with an organized group of nine people with three chaperones.

The Fantasy left Mobile on Saturday. It has a passenger capacity of 2,675 people.

Contact us at editors@time.com.