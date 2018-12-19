Rep. Elijah Cummings, the incoming chair of the House committee on Oversight and Government Reform, sent 51 letters Wednesday to various members of the Trump Administration, as well as the Trump Organization, laying out what documents he would like them to present in the new Congress.

The documents Cummings had sent were all requests previously issued in the 115th Congress, many in a bipartisan fashion, but that had gone unanswered.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“These are documents that even the Republicans on the Oversight Committee — at least at some point in time — believed we needed to conduct effective oversight, but when the Trump Administration refused to comply fully, the Republicans would not issue a single subpoena,” Cummings said in a statement. ” Many of these requests were bipartisan, and some are now more than a year old. As Democrats prepare to take the reins in Congress, we are insisting — as a basic first step — that the Trump Administration and others comply with these Republican requests.”

The recipients of the letters publicized those sent to Trump’s attorney Sherri Dillon and George Sorial, executive vice president and chief compliance counsel for the Trump Organization, requesting documentation on the organization’s process for identifying payments from foreign governments and entities; Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker and Human Health and Services Secretary Alex Azar requesting documentation on the family separation policy; Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, requesting documentation on the agency’s compliance with whistleblower protection laws; White House Counsel Pat Cipollone requesting documentation on White House staffers’ personal e-mail use; Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, requesting documentation on the agency’s compliance with the Federal Records Act; acting administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Andrew Wheeler requesting documentation on his predecessor Scott Pruitt; another one to Azar requesting documents on the organization’s hurricane responses, and one to outgoing Chief of Staff John Kelly requesting documentation into the White House Security process.

The letters that were publicized requested that the documents be submitted to the committee by Jan. 11. While they went unanswered during the 115th Congress, Democrats helming the committee are hopeful that, given their newfound subpoena power, the recipients will voluntarily comply with the requests to avoid going that route.

Write to Alana Abramson at Alana.Abramson@time.com.