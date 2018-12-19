Newsfeed
fashion

Here Are Your Top 10 Most-Googled Fashion Questions of 2018, Answered

Cady Lang
10:56 AM ET

According to Google, the Internet couldn't get enough of the '80s or grunge trends because fashion is truly cyclical.

The search giant released its highest trending topics and queries last week and when it came to fashion, it appears that what is old is becoming new — something that's only been confirmed with the nostalgia at fashion houses like Versace, which has paid homage to its greatest hits in recent collections. The top search for fashion questions was "1980s fashion," while "grunge style" came in at number two. The yearning for retro '80s looks also made in appearance at the tail end of the top 10 with "1980s mens fashion."

Other fashion era questions about the 1990s and 2000s occupied the top 5, while royals like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made the top 10 for people searched in fashion (the former was even the top trending person globally!)

See the full top 10 list of most-Googled fashion questions of 2018 below.

  1. 1980s fashion

2. Grunge style

#Repost @marcjacobs ・・・ I met and fell in love with @shalomharlow the season just before Grunge. She was so cool and had such grace, elegance and style @Kunz.Veronika is photographed here by Juergen Teller wearing the most photographed look from the original @PerryEllis 1993 Grunge collection. The clash of prints, stripes and plaid creates visual noise and is the perfect mix of masculine and feminine.” – @TheMarcJacobs — Picture 2: @Kunz.Veronika photographed by Juergen Teller for #ReduxGrunge Picture 1: @ShalomHarlow in the @PerryEllis Spring 1993 Grunge show ⭐️⭐️⭐️Styling this show was such great fun and so liberating... I did it with the help of my friend (the great designer) Julio Espada and with the help (and crazy enthusiasm) of @carlynecerfdedudzeele who would drop by during the fittings and although she said back then that she ‘hates Grunge’ she seemed to love helping us put it together with loud exclamations and all the CCD energy she is famous for.

3. 1990s fashion

Mom ‘98

4. 2000s fashion

🖤

5. Meghan Markle

In @givenchyofficial ✨💫⭐️

6. Men's fashion

7. Harajuku fashion

8. Hipster style

9. Kate Middleton

10. 1980s men's fashion

