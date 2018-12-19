Here Are Your Top 10 Most-Googled Fashion Questions of 2018, Answered

According to Google , the Internet couldn't get enough of the '80s or grunge trends because fashion is truly cyclical.

The search giant released its highest trending topics and queries last week and when it came to fashion, it appears that what is old is becoming new — something that's only been confirmed with the nostalgia at fashion houses like Versace, which has paid homage to its greatest hits in recent collections. The top search for fashion questions was "1980s fashion," while "grunge style" came in at number two. The yearning for retro '80s looks also made in appearance at the tail end of the top 10 with "1980s mens fashion."

Other fashion era questions about the 1990s and 2000s occupied the top 5, while royals like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made the top 10 for people searched in fashion ( the former was even the top trending person globally! )

See the full top 10 list of most-Googled fashion questions of 2018 below.

1980s fashion

2. Grunge style

3. 1990s fashion

4. 2000s fashion

5. Meghan Markle

6. Men's fashion

7. Harajuku fashion

8. Hipster style

9. Kate Middleton

10. 1980s men's fashion