President Trump Suggests He Will Pull Troops Out of Syria
U.S. President Donald Trump leads a roundtable discussion on school safety and the new Federal Commission on School Safety report in the Roosevelt Room on December 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:30 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says U.S. troops do not need to remain in Syria.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.”

His tweet followed a series of news reports that the U.S. is preparing to withdraw its troops from Syria. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Responding to the reports, Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning issued a statement, saying: “At this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region.”

