The holidays are a magical time of year, so it should come as no surprise that this season is the perfect opportunity to let your favorite Potterhead know you’re thinking about them. Luckily, over two decades of Harry Potter fandom has made finding a fantastical gift for the wizard in your life a cinch. From sweet lemon drops that would delight the taste buds of Dumbledore to a Golden Snitch of a clock that will have you flying out of bed in the mornings, here are seven magical gifts for the Harry Potter super fan in your life.

Lemon sherberts, $15.95 at Williams-Sonoma: Dumbledore loved muggle candy lemon drops (or lemon sherberts, as they’re called in U.K. versions of the book) so much that he used the name as a password for his office.

Courtesy of Wiliams-Sonoma

Dumbledore chocolate wand, $24.95 at Williams Sonoma: If you’re looking for an equally magical sweet treat, consider this milk and semi-sweet chocolate wand modeled after Dumbledore’s.

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Golden Snitch clock, $49 at PB Teen: This Golden Snitch will ensure that you’ll be flying out of bed and into your day exactly on time.

Courtesy of PB Teen

Gun metal wizard wand makeup brushes, $55 at Storybook Cosmetics: This magical set of five eyeshadow brushes are cruelty-free and perfect for making spell-binding beauty looks.

Courtesy of Storybook Cosmetics

Parchment paper reveal morphing mug, $19.99 at Amazon: This morphing mug reveals a secret message a la the Marauder’s Map when you pour hot liquids into it.

Courtesy of Amazon

Harry Potter hardcover boxed set #1-7, $129.99 at Scholastic: Relive the magic from the beginning with a beautiful set of the Harry Potter books that are housed in a trunk of a box with handles and a lock.

Courtesy of Scholastic

Animal spirit box set with tarot deck, $40 at The Wild Unknown: Practicing divination a la Professor Trelawney is more than compelling with this beautifully designed, animal-themed tarot deck and handy guidebook.

Courtesy of The Wild Unknown

