Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel Announces His Resignation
Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel arrives at 12th ASEM Asia-Europe Meeting on October 19, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Michel announced that he is resigning on Dec. 18, 2018 due to coalition pressure and will notify the king.
Pier Marco Tacca—Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:33 PM EST

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has resigned amid pressure on his government after the biggest party in his coalition quit over his support for the U.N. global compact on migration.

Michel told Belgian lawmakers Tuesday that “I am taking the decision to offer my resignation. I am now going to see the king” to inform him.

The lawmakers had been demanding that he submit his new minority government to a confidence vote, but Michel had so far refused and a confrontation seemed likely this week.

