Everyone remembers how Jim asked Pam out for the first time on The Office. But apparently John Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, can’t agree on how their first date came to be.

The couple had a playful back and forth over the timeline of their first date in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, but it’s clear that the date—which led to the couple’s eight year marriage—was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Krasinski met Blunt through a mutual friend in 2008 while he was having dinner with actor Justin Theroux. Blunt says it was she who initially asked the other on a date.

But Krasinski begs to differ. “It was me asking for a while and you took some time, and then we finally had a date,” he explained. Once they finally had their date—regardless of how it happened—the two shared pizza at Krasinski’s apartment in West Hollywood.

The Mary Poppins Returns star, who Krasinski says has never watched an episode of the American version of The Office, chose not to elaborate on the events of that first evening together: “It’s so precious, I don’t want to talk about it,” she said.

