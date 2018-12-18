A resourceful NASA engineer used both his industry expertise and some clever creativity to thwart thieves stealing packages from his porch.

Mark Rober, an engineer for NASA, came up with a sparkling, ingenius solution to stop bandits with a glitter bomb disguised as a parcel. In a YouTube video, Rober demonstrates what happens when a would-be thief attempts to steal what looks like an Apple Home Pod delivered to his home; when the package is opened, it sprays fine glitter everywhere and repeatedly distributes fart-scented spray in the air.

The design took 6 months to develop and uses GPS technology, four cameras and lots of super fine glitter, among other tools. A note to would-be package thieves: you might want to think twice before taking a package from Rober or others — it could lead to your demise via lots of shiny, sparkling glitter.

Watch Rober’s creation in action in the full video below.

