Prepare to add a new meme to your internet repertoire, starring BTS’s Jung Kook strutting fearlessly on a stage. It all went down at last week’s Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong. Known as “MAMA,” the awards event featured and honored some of Asia’s biggest stars, including the K-pop sensation BTS, who took home big prizes for Artist and Album of the Year.

But Jung Kook, who is the youngest member of the seven-man group, made a particular impression during the opening sequence of their performance of “Airplane Pt. 2,” a Latin-inflected pop-meets-rap song from their chart-topping 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear. Fans reworked footage of Jung Kook’s entrance power walk into a composite video set to Beyonce’s “Partition” — and a meme was born. Fans are now comparing his power walk to those moments when you are feeling yourself most — and bowing down to Jung Kook’s flawless, Beyoncé-level attitude.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

This isn’t the first time Jung Kook or his bandmates RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin and V have set the internet alight with just a few moves. They regularly go viral on social media following performances or appearances, from their speech at the U.N. General Assembly this fall to their slots on late-night talk shows when they were in the U.S. on a sold-out tour this fall.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.