Prepare to add a new meme to your internet repertoire, starring BTS’s Jung Kook strutting fearlessly on a stage. It all went down at last week’s Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong. Known as “MAMA,” the awards event featured and honored some of Asia’s biggest stars, including the K-pop sensation BTS, who took home big prizes for Artist and Album of the Year.
But Jung Kook, who is the youngest member of the seven-man group, made a particular impression during the opening sequence of their performance of “Airplane Pt. 2,” a Latin-inflected pop-meets-rap song from their chart-topping 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear. Fans reworked footage of Jung Kook’s entrance power walk into a composite video set to Beyonce’s “Partition” — and a meme was born. Fans are now comparing his power walk to those moments when you are feeling yourself most — and bowing down to Jung Kook’s flawless, Beyoncé-level attitude.
This isn’t the first time Jung Kook or his bandmates RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin and V have set the internet alight with just a few moves. They regularly go viral on social media following performances or appearances, from their speech at the U.N. General Assembly this fall to their slots on late-night talk shows when they were in the U.S. on a sold-out tour this fall.