Here Are All the Restaurants Open on Christmas 2018

The holiday season can be hectic, which is why some people turn to the restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to save themselves some kitchen trouble.

Time can be tight and when you add all the dietary restrictions, cooking can be a planning nightmare. So if you’re hosting all the family this season, restaurants could save you the hassle and stress of trying to cater to everyone before they’ve even opened their presents. Because the holidays are usually a time when everything is closed, it can be hard to know where to go to get some grub for dinner or find a breakfast bite at one of the restaurants open on Christmas morning.

Here are the restaurants are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year all in one place below.

Here is a comprehensive list of restaurants open on Christmas in 2018.

What restaurant are open on Christmas Eve?

Chick-Fil-A will be open on Christmas Eve 6:30a.m to 6p.m.

Arby’s will be open on Christmas Eve until 6p.m.

Cracker Barrel will be open on Christmas Eve from 6a.m. to 2p.m.

Applebee’s will be open on Christmas Eve nationwide though closing hours may vary.

Olive Garden‘s will open on Christmas Eve at different times on this day but all close at 8p.m.

Chili’s will be open on Christmas Eve and be closing early at 9p.m.

Maggiano’s Little Italy will be open on Christmas Eve regular business hours.

Panera Bread will be open on Christmas Eve but closing hours may vary.

Red Lobster will all be open on Christmas Eve and close at 8p.m.

IHOP will be open on Christmas Eve however hours may vary so please check your local restaurant.

Denny’s will be open on Christmas Eve 24 hours a day/seven days a week across the nation.

Outback Steakhouse will be open regular business hours on Christmas Eve.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill will be open regular business hours on Christmas Eve.

Bonefish Grill will be open on Christmas Eve during regular business hours.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will be open on Christmas Eve during regular business hours.

Chipotle will be open on Christmas Eve until 3p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings will be open on Christmas Eve however many will be closing around 5p.m. or 6p.m. so check your local restaurant.

Cheesecake Factory will be open on Christmas Eve regular business hours.

Waffle House will be open on Christmas Eve 24 hours seven days across the nation.

P.F. Chang’s will be open on Christmas Eve from 11a.m. to 9p.m. or until 10p.m. depending on location.

Boston Market will be open on Christmas Eve from 11a.m. to 7p.m.

Fogo de Chão will be open on Christmas Eve from 11am to 9:30pm.

California Pizza Kitchen will be open on Christmas Eve however hours may vary so please check your local restaurant.

Bob Evans will be open on Christmas Eve until 7p.m.

Because they are franchised own businesses, please check local restaurants for all the restaurant below.

McDonald’s

Wendy’s

Sonic

Starbucks

Subway

Burger King

Taco Bell

Dunkin’ Donuts

KFC

Domino’s

Dairy Queen

TGI Fridays

Panda Express

Del Taco

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

What restaurants are open on Christmas Day?

Applebee’s will have limited locations open on Christmas Day so please check online for your local restaurant.

Red Lobster will be closed except their Times Square location which will be open from 11a.m. to 12a.m.

IHOP will be open on Christmas Day however hours may vary so please check your local restaurant.

Denny’s will be open on Christmas Day 24 hours, seven days a week at locations across the nation.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will have some select Florida locations open so please check your local restaurant.

Buffalo Wild Wings will have some select locations open in California and Washington from 11am to 1am so please check your local restaurant.

Cheesecake Factory will have some select locations open on Christmas Day in Honolulu, Hawaii, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Arundel Mills and Kapolei, Hawaii so please make sure by checking with your local restaurant.

Waffle House will be open on Christmas Day and 24 hours a day/7 days a week across the nation.

P.F. Chang’s casino locations will be open from 11am to 11pm or until midnight depending on the location.

Boston Market will be open on Christmas Day from 11a.m. to 6p.m.

Fogo de Chão will be open on Christmas Day from 11a.m. to 9p.m.

Because they are franchised own businesses, please check local restaurants for all the restaurants below.

