Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in January 2019

Several new programs are coming to Amazon Prime Video this month.

From works released this past year, like Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade and Beautiful Boy, starring Steve Carrell and Timothée Chalamet, to old favorites like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Amazon will bring a collection of films to its streaming service in the new year. Also landing on Prime Video are a new collection of original series, including season 3 of The Grand Tour and the first season of Informer.

Here are the TV shows and movies that are new on Amazon Prime in January 2019.

Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in January 2018

January 11

Informer: Season 1

January 18

The Grand Tour: season 3

January 25

Four More Shots Please!: Season 1

TBD

The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle: Season 1b

Here are the new TV shows on Amazon Prime in January 2018

January 1

Breaking Big: Season 1

First Civilizations: Season 1

Frontline: Season 36

Nova Wonders: Season 1

January 29

Endeavour: Season 5

Here are the new movies on Amazon Prime in January 2018

January 1

A Beautiful Mind

Alpha Dog

Brazil

GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II

Going to War

Jane Eyre

Reprisal

Rwanda: The Royal Tour

The Art of the Shine

The Jazz Ambassadors

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

January 3

Leave No Trace

January 4

Beautiful Boy

Sherlock Gnomes

January 12

Final Score

January 13

Eighth Grade

January 16

The Debt

January 19

Fahrenheit 11/9

January 24

Escobar: Paradise Lost

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.