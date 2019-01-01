Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in January 2019

Several new programs are coming to Amazon Prime Video this month.
From works released this past year, like Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade and Beautiful Boy, starring Steve Carrell and Timothée Chalamet, to old favorites like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Amazon will bring a collection of films to its streaming service in the new year. Also landing on Prime Video are a new collection of original series, including season 3 of The Grand Tour and the first season of Informer.
Here are the TV shows and movies that are new on Amazon Prime in January 2019.
Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in January 2018
January 11
Informer: Season 1
January 18
The Grand Tour: season 3
January 25
Four More Shots Please!: Season 1
TBD
The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle: Season 1b
Here are the new TV shows on Amazon Prime in January 2018
January 1
Breaking Big: Season 1
First Civilizations: Season 1
Frontline: Season 36
Nova Wonders: Season 1
January 29
Endeavour: Season 5
Here are the new movies on Amazon Prime in January 2018
January 1
A Beautiful Mind
Alpha Dog
Brazil
GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II
Going to War
Jane Eyre
Reprisal
Rwanda: The Royal Tour
The Art of the Shine
The Jazz Ambassadors
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
January 3
Leave No Trace
January 4
Beautiful Boy
Sherlock Gnomes
January 12
Final Score
January 13
Eighth Grade
January 16
The Debt
January 19
Fahrenheit 11/9
January 24
Escobar: Paradise Lost