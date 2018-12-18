President Trump Launches New Pentagon Space Command
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches its 16th resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on December 5, 2018 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
NurPhoto—NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:04 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has launched the Pentagon’s new Space Command. It’s an effort to better organize and advance the military’s vast operations in space that could cost as much as $800 million over the next five years.

Trump signed the one-page memorandum Tuesday authorizing the Department of Defense to create the new command.

The goal is to set up a command to oversee and organize space operations, accelerate technical advances and find more effective ways to defend U.S. assets in space, including the vast constellations of satellites that American forces rely on for navigation, communications and surveillance.

The move comes amid growing concerns that China and Russia are working on ways to disrupt, disable or even destroy U.S. satellites.

