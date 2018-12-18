Carnival Says a Passenger Is Missing From a Ship Currently in Mexico
The Carnival Fantasy cruise ship leaves Port Miami, in Miami Beach, Fla. on March 28, 2017. On Dec. 18, 2018 a passenger was reported missing from the boat on its way to Mexico from Alabama.
AP/REX/Shutterstock—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
10:24 AM EST

(MOBILE, Ala.) — Carnival Cruise Line says a passenger is missing on a cruise ship from Alabama.

Carnival tells news outlets in a statement that the male passenger was reported missing as the Carnival Fantasy was bound for Progreso, Mexico.

The ship is on a five-day cruise and left Mobile on Saturday. It left Progreso at the scheduled time Monday afternoon with no indication that the person was found.

The Fantasy was on its way to Cozumel, Mexico, Monday night and was set to dock there Tuesday.

Vance Gulliksen with Carnival says several announcements have been made and a ship-wide search is underway. Mexican authorities are providing assistance.

Carnival hasn’t announced plans to shorten or stop the cruise.

