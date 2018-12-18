A boy in West Hartford, Connecticut is suspected of killing his sister and injuring his mother on Monday in a stabbing still being investigated by police.

Police received a call just before 3:30 p.m. local time on Monday from a woman reporting that she and her juvenile daughter had been stabbed by her son, a police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The mother and daughter were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, where the daughter was pronounced dead. In a statement, the family described her as “a beautiful child” and said they would “remember her for the way she loved and lived.”

As of Monday night, her mother was in stable condition.

The boy, who is also a minor, remains in police custody at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, where he was transported for treatment of a minor injury.

Police declined to specify the children’s ages. Officials have not yet released the names of the family members involved. But West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor released a statement Monday on behalf of the Murphy-Curtin family.

“Our family, friends, and community are all suffering tonight. We are all enduring a very painful and unimaginable loss. Our family will never be the same. Our daughter was a beautiful child and we will remember forever her smile…laughter…and remember her for the way she loved and lived,” the statement said.

“We thank you all for your condolences and prayers,” it continued. “Please understand that this loss is not contained to our family. Our children attended West Hartford schools and have so many friends that are hurting tonight as well. West Hartford is a strong community. We are comforted to know that we aren’t alone in our grief. We ask that as we are suffering, please respect our privacy as well as that of our neighbors.”

Write to Katie Reilly at Katie.Reilly@time.com.