Ex-Trump Adviser Roger Stone Admits to InfoWars Lies and Settles $100 Million Suit
Political strategist Roger Stone speaks in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 6, 2018.
Drew Angerer—Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:28 AM EST

(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone has settled a $100 million lawsuit accusing him of publishing lies on the far-right InfoWars website.

The Wall Street Journal reports exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui sued Stone in March, saying Stone accused him of being a “turncoat criminal” who violated U.S. election law. Stone now says his conduct was “irresponsible.”

Guo has criticized high-level corruption in China and applied for asylum in the U.S.

The settlement reached Monday identifies Chinese-American media tycoon Bruno Wu and a former Trump staffer as the sources of false information.

The settlement allows Stone to avoid paying any damages if he publishes national newspaper ads apologizing for the statements and retracts the statements online. He still is of interest to investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE