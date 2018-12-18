(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone has settled a $100 million lawsuit accusing him of publishing lies on the far-right InfoWars website.

The Wall Street Journal reports exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui sued Stone in March, saying Stone accused him of being a “turncoat criminal” who violated U.S. election law. Stone now says his conduct was “irresponsible.”

Guo has criticized high-level corruption in China and applied for asylum in the U.S.

The settlement reached Monday identifies Chinese-American media tycoon Bruno Wu and a former Trump staffer as the sources of false information.

The settlement allows Stone to avoid paying any damages if he publishes national newspaper ads apologizing for the statements and retracts the statements online. He still is of interest to investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Contact us at editors@time.com.