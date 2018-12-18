The Bodies of 2 Scandinavian Women Were Found in Morocco

The bodies of two Scandinavian women were found near a village in Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains on Monday, Agence France-Presse reports. The women, from Denmark and Norway, had both suffered neck wounds caused by a cutting device, according to a statement from Morocco’s interior ministry.

The women were found in a remote area about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Imli, a settlement that is the starting point for treks up to Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in northern Africa.

Neither of the women appear to have been publicly identified.

According to the interior ministry, an investigation has been launched into the “criminal act.”

