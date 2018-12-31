Here Are All the Stores Open and Closed on New Year's 2019

Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to start fresh.

Maybe you want to go for a run every morning for the first week of January, or you want to meal prep every Sunday for as many weeks as you can keep it going. But before your resolutions can be tested, you might need to know which stores are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day—after all, your first party of 2019 will need snacks and decor.

Dec. 31 ends 2018 on a big shopping note: more stores are open than there were on Christmas Eve. And on Jan. 1, if you need anything, major stores like Target and Walmart are open for business on New Year’s Day.

Here is a comprehensive list of stores open on New Year’s Eve 2018 and New Year’s Day 2019.

What stores are open on New Year’s Eve 2018?

Shoppers during Black Friday at Macy's store on 34th St. in New York on Nov. 22, 2018. November 22, 2018. Anadolu Agency—Getty Images

Kohl’s New Year’s Eve Hours: Kohl’s stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., though hours may vary by location.

CVS Pharmacy New Year’s Eve Hours: CVS locations will be open on New Year’s Eve for their normal hours, and 24-hour locations will also not be changed (normal pharmacy hours will continue as well).

Walgreens Pharmacy New Year’s Eve Hours: Walgreens stores will have normal hours, and most pharmacies will be open on New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 24-hour locations will stay open, too.

Target New Year’s Eve Hours: Target locations will open at their normal time on New Year’s Eve, but check your local store to confirm what time the store will be closing.

Walmart New Year’s Eve Hours: Walmart will be open on New Year’s Eve during regular business hours.

JCPenney New Year’s Eve Hours: JCPenney will be open on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Macy’s New Year’s Eve Hours: Most Macy’s stores will be open on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Best Buy New Year’s Eve Hours: Best Buy will be open on New Year’s Eve, closing at 7 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods New Year’s Eve Hours: Dick’s will be open on New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Marshall’s New Year’s Eve Hours: Marshall’s stores will be open on New Year’s Eve from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What grocery stores are open on New Year’s Eve 2018?

Whole Foods Market is one of many grocery stores open on New Year's Eve this year. Whole Foods

Publix New Year’s Eve Hours: Publix stores will close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Whole Foods Market New Year’s Eve Hours: All locations will be open, but individual stores may have varying hours.

Trader Joe’s New Year’s Eve Hours: Trader Joe’s locations will close at 6 p.m.

Albertson’s New Year’s Eve Hours: Most Albertson’s will have normal hours on New Year’s Eve, but some regions will be closing early, so make sure to check your local store.

Safeway New Year’s Eve Hours: Most Safeway stores will have normal hours on New Year’s Eve, but some will be closing early.

What stores are open on New Year’s Day 2018?

Walmart will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day this year. SOPA Images—LightRocket/Getty Images

Kohl’s New Year’s Day Hours: Kohl’s stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., though hours may vary by location.

Target New Year’s Day Hours: Target stores will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Day.

Walmart New Year’s Day Hours: Walmart will have regular business hours.

JCPenney New Year’s Day Hours: JCPenney will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy’s New Year’s Day Hours: Most Macy’s stores will have regular hours on New Year’s Day.

Marshall’s New Year’s Day Hours: Marshall’s stores will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy New Year’s Day Hours: Best Buy stores are open on New Year’s Day with normal hours.

Dick’s Sporting Goods New Year’s Day Hours: Dick’s will be open on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy New Year’s Day Hours: CVS will be open New Year’s Day, but pharmacy hours will vary by location.

Walgreens Pharmacy New Year’s Day Hours: Walgreens stores will be open on New Year’s Day during normal hours, and select pharmacies will be open. 24-hour locations will remain open.

What grocery stores are open on New Year’s Day 2018?

Most Safeway grocery stores will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's. Justin Sullivan—Getty Images

Albertson’s New Year’s Day Hours: Most Albertson’s stores will be open on New Year’s Day during normal hours, and some will be closing early.

Safeway New Year’s Day Hours: Safeway locations will be open on New Year’s Day during normal hours, and some will be closing early, so make sure to check your local store’s holiday hours.

Publix New Year’s Day Hours: Publix stores will open on New Year’s Day with their normal hours and close early—specific hours vary by location.

Whole Foods Market New Year’s Day Hours: All locations will be open on New Year’s Day, but individual stores may have varying hours.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.