Christmas is a magical season of lights and snow and carols and, for one Louisiana woman, inflatable dragons.

Diana Rowland turned her front yard into her version of a winter wonderland complete with multiple, light-up, multi-colored inflatable dragons. While the Westeros on the bayou display thrilled online fans—including Harry Potter scribe J.K. Rowling, Rowland’s neighbors were less impressed. A community member left her an anonymous note decrying the decorations as “totally inappropriate” for the holiday season and accused Rowland of potentially belonging to a “demonic cult.”

Rowland shared the all-caps letter on Twitter (where Rowling liked her tweet) and Facebook, joking, “Our dragon holiday display got fan mail”: “Neighbor, Your dragon display is only marginally acceptable at Halloween. It is totally inappropriate at Christmas. It makes your neighbors wonder if you are involved in a demonic cult. Please consider removing the dragons. May God bless you and help you know the true meaning of Christmas.”

Rowland decided the only appropriate response to the note was to add more dragons into the mix: two red and green holiday dragons bearing gifts and “In the spirit of neighborhood harmony” putting halos on the dragons, transforming them into angels, citing Bible verse Ezekiel 1:1-28. Hopefully the neighbors will appreciate her efforts.

